PAF: Itogon forest fire now 60% extinguished

The forest fire that has been going on for several days in the mountains of Itogon, Benguet is now 60 percent extinguished, according to the Philippine Air Force spokesperson Col. Consuelo Castillo.
As of Tuesday, Castillo said the wildfire which started on 26 January already covered more than 50 hectares of Itogon forested area, affecting barangays of Dalupurip and Tinongdan.
“Despite operational limitations at night and the challenging mountainous environment including strong winds, the 505th Search and Rescue Group of the Philippine Air Force has extinguished 60% of the forest fire in the mountains of Itogon, Benguet,” she said.
The PAF has deployed two of its Huey helicopters since 26 January to help extinguish the wildfire and control possible spread to other forested villages.
Castillo said a Huey helicopter is engaged in a 'helibucket" operation—wherein a specialized bucket suspended on a cable carried by a helicopter to deliver water for aerial coverage—within the remaining approximately 30 hectares of forested area blazed by fire.
“The PAF through Tactical Operations Group 1, under Tactical Operations Wing Northern Luzon, is continuously working alongside the Bureau of Fire Protection of Itogon to reach 90 percent containment of the fire before declaring it under control,” she added.