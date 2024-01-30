PAF: Itogon forest fire now 60% extinguished

The forest fire that has been going on for several days in the mountains of Itogon, Benguet is now 60 percent extinguished, according to the Philippine Air Force spokesperson Col. Consuelo Castillo.

As of Tuesday, Castillo said the wildfire which started on 26 January already covered more than 50 hectares of Itogon forested area, affecting barangays of Dalupurip and Tinongdan.