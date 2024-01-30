P333M for Daanbantayan programs seen

The local government of Daanbantayan in Cebu province announced that it has invested at least P333 million in various projects which was expected to increase revenues and generate more employment.

This, as Daanbantayan Mayor Sun Shimura summarized his achievements from November 2022 to December 2023, citing the P300-million Astrodome as one of the big-ticket projects for tourism and sports programs.

He also said that the local government has completed P33.5-million agricultural projects which include Triple A slaughterhouses worth P15 million from Cebu province and a Community Fish Landing Center at P2.85 million from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Central Visayas.