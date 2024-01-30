Northern Samar eyes new airport development

TACLOBAN CITY — The provincial government in Northern Samar is exploring the possibility of constructing a new airport in Pambujan, Northern Samar in March as it also eyeing to partner with Aboitiz InfraCapital for the proposed project.

Northern Samar Provincial Economic Development and Investment Promotions Office chief John Allen Berbon disclosed that the local government approached the firm to explore the feasibility of building a state-of-the-art airport to meet future demands.

“Officials from the Board of Investments presented the idea of establishing a new airport in Northern Samar to prepare for the projected increase in tourism. This development comes as renewable energy companies express their interest in investing in Northern Samar,” Berbon said.

To recall, Governor Edwin Ongchuan and key officials from Aboitiz InfraCapital and BoI had a meeting last 25 January to talk about the potential partnership.

Last year, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said it is looking at the possibility of relocating the Catarman airport in Northern Samar to Pambujan — which is located around 37 kilometers east of Catarman — to pave the way for the proposed airport expansion program.