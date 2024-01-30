Marcos to retain VP Sara as DepEd head, working relationship 'exactly the same'

HANOI, VIETNAM - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that his working relationship with Vice President Sara Duterte remains unchanged, despite recent public comments made by her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte.

In a roundtable interview with the Philippine media delegation here on Tuesday, Marcos clarified that the Vice President herself has not made any negative remarks, and therefore their official partnership remains on solid ground.

"It's exactly the same since she hasn't said anything that is negative in nature," said Marcos, dismissing concerns about a potential falling out.

He further confirmed his intention to retain Duterte in her current position, saying, "I will still retain her position as the Department of Education Secretary."

However, questions remain regarding the future of their "UniTeam" alliance, which swept them into office during the 2022 elections.

UniTeam, consisting of prominent figures in contemporary Philippine politics during the previous elections, secured a resounding electoral triumph unprecedented since the restoration of the country's democracy in 1986.

However, indications of fractures within the alliance have surfaced since then, with several issues revolving around the Duterte and Marcos families.

Last Sunday, former President Rodrigo Duterte accused Marcos of being a "drug addict" and was allegedly part of the government’s drug watch list.

Marcos countered by suggesting that Duterte's use of fentanyl might have influenced his judgment.

Even Davao City Mayor Sebastian 'Baste' Duterte asked Marcos to resign and accused the President of being "lazy" who "lacks compassion."

Asked if UniTeam still exists, Marcos gave a nuanced answer: "I think so. Uniteam is not just one, two, three parties. It's the unification of all political forces in the Philippines to come together for the good of the country. That is still there. It is still vibrant, it is still working, and we will (still) continue (to have it)."