‘Kapalmuks,’ rants Imee; ‘Bastusan,’ rues Martin

Senator Imee Marcos did not name names Tuesday when she ranted against a “thick-faced” proponent of the People’s Initiative to amend the 1987 Constitution where the House of Representatives and Senate would vote as one in a Constituent Assembly, or ConAss.

But Speaker Martin Romualdez, the senator’s and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s cousin, obviously felt alluded to and issued a quick riposte, telling her to pipe down lest she be a bad example to the youth.

“There’s no cure for your being thick faced,” Marcos said at a hearing of the Senate Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation, her words more sharp and stinging delivered in the vernacular.

During the hearing, some resource persons admitted having received money in exchange for their signatures on the PI petitions. On Monday and then during the hearing, Senator Marcos pointed to Romualdez as being behind the PI, including giving each legislative district P20 million to gather signatures.

“We may be happy today because we think their PI has been put to rest, but until we resolve this, its ghost will continue to haunt us. It is scary,” she said. “Let’s watch a short video of a disease they are spreading by making fools out of people, wasting money and peddling the lies of glutton politicians.”

“That disease would be the death of democracy, and to the one who said the Senate has no business in this issue, I only have one thing to say to you: There’s no cure for your shamelessness.”

Senator Marcos was reacting to Romualdez’s remarks in a press briefing last week where he said that senators had no business on the issue of the PI, which is seen by its critics as a ploy for term extension for the administration.

“You [senators] have no business with the People’s Initiative. That is the job of the people. The job of Congress and the senators is legislation. PI is the power of the people,” Romualdez had said.

He fended off the bricks that were thrown his way by saying that he was addressing the matter “with the utmost respect and civility that it deserves.”

“Family ties in Philippine politics are deeply rooted, and while differences in opinions are inevitable, it is essential to approach these differences in a spirit of constructive dialogue and mutual respect,” he said. “The phrase ‘walang gamot sa kakapalan ng mukha mo’ as expressed by Senator Marcos, reflects a passionate stance on issues we both care deeply about.”

“As public servants, our primary focus should always be on the welfare of our constituents and the progress of our nation. It is in this light that I choose to interpret her words as a call to engage more deeply in our shared commitment to serve the Filipino people,” he added.

Romualdez then asked Marcos not to resort to “bastusan” or extreme rudeness as they “are being heard by the youth, and it is not a good example for them.”

In the “spirit of unity and cooperation,” Romualdez said he is “open to engaging in meaningful discussions” with Senator Marcos to “address any concerns and to work together for the betterment of our country.”

“It is through open communication and collaboration that we can best serve the interests of our people,” he said. “Our nation faces many challenges, and it is more crucial than ever that we, as leaders, set an example of respect, understanding, and cooperation,” he added.

The House leader also expressed a commitment to maintaining a professional relationship with all the people in the government, including Senator Marcos. “Let us end the bickering. Let us work instead for the benefit of our fellow Filipinos,” Romualdez said.

‘Getting out of hand’

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri on Monday said that President Marcos assured him before the latter left for Vietnam that he would appeal to the proponents of cha-cha via a PI to stop pushing for it to de-escalate issues that “are getting out of hand.”

The Commission on Elections on the same day announced it would shelve all activities pertaining to the PI to tweak the implementing rules and regulations governing the exercise.

The senators’ beef against the proposed ConAss is that it would force the Senate to vote as one with the House of Representatives, thereby diluting the senators’ votes with the sheer number of votes of the House membership.

After the hearing, Senator Marcos laughed aloud about the “ceasefire” overtures from Speaker Romualdez, saying he could not stand the pressure when she “started acting like he does.”