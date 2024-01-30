JobStreet merges with AI provider SEEK

Known job hunting marketplace JobStreet on Tuesday formally announced its merger with SEEK and Jobsdb which will operate under a single platform powered by SEEK’s world-class AI technology while retaining their brands.

Peter Bithos, SEEK’s chief executive officer for Asia, said the integration brings together millions of talents and employers across the Asia Pacific region to connect more of the right people with the right work.

SEEK’s unification of its employment marketplaces comes 10 years after it acquired Jobstreet and Jobsdb, following three years of development and an estimated AUD$180 million investment.

“At SEEK, everything we do revolves around our customers. One unified platform means we can now offer our product to millions of people across Asia in an entirely new way so that our customers can find jobs and talent more easily. This puts us in a stronger position, more than ever before, to realize our ambition of helping 500 million people develop their careers with five million companies in the region,” Bithos told reporters in a press conference on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Philippine Statistics Authority announced that the country’s unemployment rate is at 3.6 percent in November 2023.

The unification efforts reinforce JobStreet by SEEK’s mission of providing jobs to every Filipino with a more seamless and cutting-edge experience for both employers and talent.

“We are excited to facilitate more tailored job matches between employers and talent, powered by SEEK’s AI technology to continue providing jobs to every Filipino. The new JobStreet by SEEK platform can now seamlessly match them based on specific skills, job roles, and career aspirations is crucial in the Philippines’ highly dynamic and evolving employment landscape,” said Dan Majarocon, managing director, Philippines, Jobstreet by SEEK.

The unified marketplace platform brings forth new AI-powered advancements to the JobStreet and Jobsdb platforms in Asia, aimed at enhancing the employment experience for both employers and job seekers. For employers, the new platform deploys AI models to assess talent suitability and provide highly personalized recommendations by processing data from various sources, including resumes, job ad descriptions and the employer’s past behaviors — making hiring processes faster and more efficient.

To enhance the job-hunting process for talent, the platform now easily matches them to AI-recommended jobs they are most qualified for based on their experience and skills. With the larger dataset acquired across APAC, SEEK’s AI algorithms can provide even more precise and relevant matches between employers and talent.

Ultimately, this translates into an elevated user experience and expedites the hiring process on its JobStreet and Jobsdb platforms.

JobStreet by SEEK is the leading employment platform in Southeast Asia, helping people live more fulfilling and productive working lives and helping organizations succeed.

It is a subsidiary of SEEK, a diverse group of companies with a strong portfolio of online employment, educational, commercial, and volunteer businesses.

SEEK is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and has a strong presence across the APAC region, including six Asian markets — Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand — through Jobstreet and JobsDB brands.

SEEK attracts over 500 million visits a year in Asia.