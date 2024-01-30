Imee: Baste Duterte apologized to me over rants vs PBBM

Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte has apologized for his rants against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Senator Imee Marcos said Tuesday.

In an ambush interview, Marcos revealed that the youngest son of former president Rodrigo Duterte reached out to her to apologize for what he said over the weekend.

“Mayor Baste reached out to me. He was very sorry. I understand him because he was very emotional. Imagine your father and brother being in jail, your emotions will surely revolt,” she said.

The Davaeño mayor called for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., brother of Senator Marcos, to resign from his post.

“Instead of opening up new opportunities, especially for those in the lower classes to improve the lives of the Filipinos, they are focusing on themselves,” he said.

“Mr. President, if you don’t have love and aspirations for your country, resign,” he added.

Meanwhile, Senator Marcos distanced herself from the apparent word war between her brother and the former president, whom she considered a “close friend.”

“I would not take part of it. Let them handle that. It is sick. That is the only thing I can say,” she said.

Marcos Jr. and his predecessor, Duterte, publicly accused each other of being a substance dependent.

Before departing for his official visit to Vietnam on Monday, the president took a swipe against the 78-year-old father of his former running mate, Vice President Sara Duterte.

“I think it’s the fentanyl,” Marcos said when asked for a reaction to the former president’s accusation against him that he is a “drug addict.”

“Fentanyl is the strongest painkiller you can buy. It is highly addictive and it has very serious side effects and PRRD has been taking the drug for a very long time now,” he added.

For his part, the former president accused his successor of being a drug addict during the prayer rally organized by his supporters in Davao City.

“When I was the mayor, the (Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency) presented evidence to me. Your name was on the (drug) list. I didn’t want to reveal it because we were friends, or if not friends, at least acquaintances,” Duterte said.

However, such claim was refuted by the PDEA the following day, stressing that the president’s name was never listed on their drug watch list.