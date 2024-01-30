‘Hindi kailangan ng bastusan,’ Romualdez tells Imee

Speaker Martin Romualdez on Tuesday appealed to his cousin, Senator Imee Marcos, to tone down her voice as their heated exchanges in public are not a good example to the youth.

“In response to the recent comments made by Senator Imee Marcos, I would like to address this matter with the utmost respect and civility that it deserves,” Romualdez said in a statement.

“Family ties in Philippine politics are deeply rooted, and while differences in opinions are inevitable, it is essential to approach these differences with a spirit of constructive dialogue and mutual respect,” he said.

“The phrase ‘Walang gamot sa kakapalan ng mukha mo’ (There is no cure for your shamelessness), as expressed by Senator Marcos, reflects a passionate stance on issues we both care deeply about,” he added.

He continued: “As public servants, our primary focus should always be on the welfare of our constituents and the progress of our nation. It is in this light that I choose to interpret her words as a call to engage more deeply in our shared commitment to serve the Filipino people.”

“Ang pakiusap ko lang kay Senator Imee. Hindi po kailangan ng bastusan. Pinakikinggan tayo ng mga kabataan at hindi magandang ehemplo ang ganito,” he said.

(My only plea to Senator Imee is: We do not have to be disrespectful. We are being listened to by the youth, and it is not a good example for them.)

During the Senate Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation hearing into the alleged use of government funds for the signature drive for the people's initiative, Marcos, without directly mentioning the name of the Speaker, blasted government officials whom she said were behind the PI.

“Maaaring masaya tayo ngayon, dahil akala natin napagpahinga na natin ang usapin ng P.I. nila, pero hangga’t hindi natin ito naihihimlay, babangon po muli ito upang maging multo – nakakatakot!” she said.

(We may be happy today because we thought the issue with their PI had already been put to rest, but until we resolve this, it will continue to live on as a ghost. It is scary.)

“Panoorin natin ang isang maikling video ng karamdamang mabilis naipakalat na sa pamamagitan ng pantatanga sa kapwa, paglulustay ng salapi at pagsisinungaling ng matatakaw na opisyal,” she added.

(Let us watch a short video of a disease that spread through manipulations of others; spending of money; and the lies of greedy officials.)

She continued: “’Yang sakit na ‘yan ang papatay sa demokrasya at ang sinumang magsabi na walang paki ang Senado sa usapin na ito, isa lang ang masasabi ko, ‘Walang gamot sa kakapalan ng mukha mo.’”

(Such disease will kill democracy, and for those who would tell us that the Senate has no business on this issue, I only have one thing to say to you: There is no cure for your shamelessness.)

Senator Marcos was reacting to Romualdez’s remarks in a press briefing last week where he stressed that senators have no business on the issue regarding the PI.

“You [senators] have no business with people’s initiative. That is the job of the people. The job of Congress and senators is legislation. PI is the power of the people,” the House leader said.

‘Open’

In the “spirit of unity and cooperation,” Romualdez said he is “open to engaging in meaningful discussions” with Senator Marcos to “address any concerns and work together for the betterment of our country.”

“It is through open communication and collaboration that we can best serve the interests of our people,” he said.

“Our nation faces many challenges, and it is more crucial than ever that we, as leaders, set an example of respect, understanding, and cooperation,” he added.

The House leader also expressed commitment to maintaining a “professional relationship with all my colleagues in the government, including Senator Marcos, as we work towards our common goal of a prosperous and inclusive Philippines.”

“Tapusin na po natin ang bangayan. Mag-trabaho na lamang po tayo. Para na rin sa kapakanan ng mga kapwa natin Pilipino,” he said.

(Let us end the bickering. Let us work instead for the benefit of our fellow Filipino people.)