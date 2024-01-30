DPWH completes flood control projects in La Union

The Department of Public Works and Highways on Tuesday said it has completed two flood control projects along the Bauang River Basin in Bauang, La Union.

DPWH Region I Director Ronnel Tan said that a total length of 800 meters flood control structure was completed in Barangays Pudoc and Parian Este for the protection of flood-prone communities.

"Various measures are being undertaken by DPWH to protect vulnerable communities," Tan said.

"These flood control structures can withstand the onslaught of river waters during tropical storms, safeguard the local populace, mitigate inundation risk in the barangays and curtail the adverse impacts of floods on vital infrastructures and livelihoods," he added.

Tan said the project involves the construction of concrete revetment completed by rigid floodwalls, which prevent the overflowing of the Bauang River into residential and agricultural areas.

The first project is composed of two sections with section 1 covering Barangay Pudoc to Barangay Parian Este while section 2 starts in Barangay Parian Este and ends in Barangay Nagrebcan.

The 484-meter project cost P48.9 million and was completed in August 2023.

Meanwhile, another 316-long revetment was constructed between the two sections of the first project which cost P30.8 million and was completed in July 2023.