DoH reports 4,279 cases of influenza-like illness in January

The Department of Health reported on Monday that there have been 4,279 instances of flu-like illness documented nationwide as of 14 January.

The DOH said it has observed a downtrend in ILI cases, noting a 15 percent decrease in the recent three to four weeks with 6,266 cases recorded, compared to 7,356 cases two weeks before.

However, the DOH noted that the numbers may still change as there are still incoming reports.

ILI is a syndrome that combines fever and respiratory signs or symptoms.

The most commonly detected causes of ILI in the Philippines are influenza A and B; SARS-CoV-2 which causes COVID-19; and human rhinovirus which causes the common cold.