DA Central Luzon provides farmers with pheromone lures to combat armyworms

SAN FERNANDO, PAMPANGA — The Department of Agriculture (DA) in Central Luzon, through its High Value Crops Development Program (HVCDP) and Regional Crop Protection Center, conducted a training on the installation of pheromone lures.

Dubbed as the Training and Technical Briefing for Pheromone Lure Installation, the training was conducted in various areas in Central Luzon, with the recent training held at Barangay San Roque Bitas in the town of Arayat, Pampanga.

Member of the Maunlad Bitas Mikakapatad Farmers Association took part in the activity, while the HVCDP provided the farmers of the said barangay with pheromone lures.