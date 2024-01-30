Cardiovascular diseases leading cause of death in Phl — PHA

Cardiovascular diseases remained the primary cause of death in the Philippines and globally, according to the Philippine Heart Association's report.

Based on the World Health Organization data, an estimated 17.9 million people died from CVDs in 2019, representing 32% of all global deaths.

Of these deaths, 85% were due to heart attack and stroke.

"CVD is acquired and passed-on by your parents. Knowing your risks and doing something about it will put CVD at bay," the PHA noted.

The PHA also underscored "living a stress-free life and healthy lifestyle" as well as adhering to the PHA lifestyle code of 52100 or five servings of vegetables/fruits daily; not more than two grams of sodium daily; one hour of physical activity daily; zero sugared beverage; and zero smoking.

It also stressed that CVD is preventable "as long as you stick to 52100," avoiding too much stress, and avoiding alcohol abuse.

"Early detection is also important along with counselling, management, and proper medication," the PHA added.

What are CVDs?

A group of disorders of the heart and blood vessels, CVDs include coronary heart disease, a disease of the blood vessels supplying the heart muscle; cerebrovascular disease, a disease of the blood vessels supplying the brain; peripheral arterial disease, a disease of blood vessels supplying the arms and legs; rheumatic heart disease, damage to the heart muscle and heart valves from rheumatic fever, caused by streptococcal bacteria; congenital heart disease – birth defects that affect the normal development and functioning of the heart caused by malformations of the heart structure from birth; and deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism – blood clots in the leg veins, which can dislodge and move to the heart and lungs.

Heart attacks and strokes, meanwhile, are usually acute events that are mainly caused by a blockage that prevents blood from flowing to the heart or brain.

According to the PHA, the most common reason for this is a build-up of fatty deposits on the inner walls of the blood vessels that supply the heart or brain.

"Strokes can be caused by bleeding from a blood vessel in the brain or from blood clots," it added.

Detecting CVDs

Chest pain is one of the most common reasons people visit the emergency rooms or consult their physicians, the PHA noted.

Pain may feel like a sharp, stabbing pain or dull ache.

"More often than not, people seek medical help only because of physical pain, such as chest pain. Still, some dismiss it as simple pain that may be caused by lifting heavy weights, anxiety, trauma to the chest, flatulence, and heartburn," the PHA said.

However, the PHA noted, that not all CVDs exhibit physical symptoms and even chest pain.

"That’s why it is important that a healthcare provider, the cardiologist, could test, treat, or help every individual prevent a number of cardiovascular problems," the PHA stressed.

"After all, a cardiologist is a physician who's an expert in the care of your heart and blood vessels. They can also specialize in specific areas, such as abnormal heart rhythms, heart failure or heart problems you’ve had since birth," it added.