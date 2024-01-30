Baste sorry he hit BBM

Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte has apologized over his rant against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Senator Imee Marcos said Tuesday.

In an ambush interview, Marcos revealed that the younger son of former President Rodrigo Duterte reached out to her to apologize for what he had said over the weekend.

“Mayor Baste reached out to me. He was very sorry. I understand him because he was very emotional. Imagine your father and brother being in jail, your emotions will surely turn,” she said.

The Davao mayor called for President Marcos, the brother of Senator Marcos, to resign.

“Instead of opening up new opportunities, especially for those in the lower classes to improve their lives, they are focusing on themselves,” the mayor had said.

“Mr. President, if you don’t have love and aspirations for your country, resign,” he added.

Meanwhile, Senator Marcos distanced herself from the apparent word war between her brother and the former president, whom she considers a “close friend.”

“I would not take part in it. Let them handle that. It is sick. That is the only thing I can say,” she said.

Marcos and his predecessor, Duterte, publicly accused each other of being substance abusers.

Before departing for his official visit to Vietnam on Monday, the President took a swipe at the 78-year-old father of his running mate, Vice President Sara Duterte.

“I think it’s the fentanyl,” Marcos said when asked for a reaction to the former president’s allegation that he was a “drug addict.”

“Fentanyl is the strongest painkiller you can buy. It is highly addictive and it has very serious side effects and PRRD has been taking the drug for a very long time now,” he noted.

For his part, the former president accused his successor of being a drug addict during a prayer rally organized by his supporters in Davao City.