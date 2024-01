LATEST

Alamat ng Mandaluyong

LOOK: Motorists drive past mural-painted posts reflecting the origins of Mandaluyong along Shaw Boulevard on Tuesday, 30 January 2024. According to legend, Manda, the beautiful daughter of a chieftain, and Luyong, a Maharlika nobleman, were lovers. Manda’s father, however, objected to the union, but Luyong bested others in a series of trials in the village that also won him Manda’s hand.