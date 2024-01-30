AFP declares non-partisan stance amid Duterte-Marcos row

Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines will remain non-partisan and professional despite the heated exchanges between President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and former President Rodrigo Duterte, military spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla, said Tuesday.

“There is not even a need for a loyalty check,” Padilla said in a press conference.

Padilla re-echoed AFP Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr.’s reminders to all soldiers to remain committed to the mandates of military service.

She likewise noted the AFP did not monitor any division among its ranks amid the ongoing political bickering over the controversial push for Charter change through people’s initiative.

“In terms of the AFP, ang pinaka-keyword dito is non-partisan po ang AFP. So, we will continue to have our focus in terms of ‘yung ating mission to end our local terrorist insurgency problem and transition ultimately to territorial defense (The keyword here is that the AFP is non-partisan. We will continue to focus on our mission to end our local terrorist insurgency problem and transition ultimately to territorial defense),” she said.