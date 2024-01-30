'12-month free subway rides' Beep card promo is fake news — AFPI

AF Payments Inc., the leading provider of contactless payment solutions in the country through its flagship product Beep, has clarified that the 12-month free subway rides using Beep cards posted on “Manila Metro” Facebook page is fake news.

The company raised the alarm following the proliferation and sharing of the posts through various social media platforms, particularly Meta (Facebook).

In a statement, AFPI said it categorically denied involvement in the misleading, bogus, and fraudulent promotional scheme.

“AF Payments has not authorized selling any '12-month free subway rides card' or any similar promotion. We urge Beep card users and commuters to prioritize safety by being vigilant and refraining from clicking on or subscribing to any suspicious links that could potentially compromise your personal and financial data,” said JJ Moreno, CEO of AF Payments Inc.

AFPI encourages purchasing Beep cards from its official outlets, such as LRT1, LRT2, and MRT3 stations; convenience stores; and online through official Shopee and Lazada sites.

“If you have any concerns or come across any questionable activity, please report it to us immediately using our official channels. We appreciate the public's consistent support and dedication to ensuring the safety and security of all beep card users,” said Moreno.

AF Payments, Inc. is a Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) and Ayala Corp. consortium.