LATEST

St. Luke introduces the Da Vinci Surgical System, a first in the Philippines

LOOK: St. Luke’s Medical Center introduces on Monday, 29 January 2024, the Da Vinci XI robotic surgical system, the first in the Philippines. SLMC said the robotic system is seen to enhance patient care, enabling surgeons to perform minimally invasive procedures with unparalleled precision and efficiency, leading to improved clinical outcomes. | via Gabriela Baron