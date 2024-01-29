Senators, employees show solidarity with maroon armbands

Senate employees, including senators, on Monday donned maroon armbands in support of their institution amid the ongoing word war between the chamber and the House of Representatives on people’s initiative.

According to Senate Secretary Renato Bantug Jr., the distribution of maroon ribbons at the chamber’s main entrance was to show solidarity with their institution.

“It is the initiative of the employees, secretariat, and OS proper, as a show of solidarity and support for our institution,” Bantug told reporters in a text message.

“Maroon is the color of the Senate flag. And to recall, it is also the color chosen by our Senators for their impeachment trial robes (Oxford crimson),” he added.

Senate Deputy Majority Leader Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, who also donned a maroon armband, explained that he wore the armband to show solidarity against the people’s initiative.

“This is to show solidarity with the senate against PI for many reasons we feel are not a genuine PI. It was a politician’s initiative,” Ejercito said in an interview.

All 24 members of the Senate issued a strongly worded manifesto last week against the people’s initiative, which they claimed proposes only one change in the charter—to “eliminate the Senate from the equation.”

The people’s initiative, which they attributed to the members of the House of Representatives, was allegedly conducted with the use of public funds.

According to Senator Imee Marcos, her cousin, Speaker Martin Romualdez, was the person behind the funding, including the timeline for the people’s initiative, which the senators are strongly against.

Senator Marcos claimed that the Speaker’s office even offered P20 million for each district across the country to gather signatures for the people’s initiative.

Responding to Senator Marcos’ allegations against him, Romualdez stressed that his cousin’s claims are “baseless,” challenging her to prove them in court.

"That is baseless. I might talk to her instead. Maybe she is gossiping or listening to gossipmongers. I'd like her to prove it and she has the proper means and ways. She can go to whatever court or agency," she said.

Senator Marcos has filed a Senate resolution to investigate the alleged pay-offs and misinterpretations in the signature campaign for the people’s initiative.

The Senate hearing, which she would preside over, is set for Tuesday, 30 January.

The 1987 Constitution provides three ways to change the Charter: through a constitutional convention, a constituent assembly, or a people’s initiative.

To amend the constitution through people’s initiative, those who advocate for it should gather at least 12 percent of voters nationwide, or 3 percent of voters in each district across the country.

There are 254 legislative districts in the Philippines.

Albay 2nd District Rep. Joey Sarte Salceda earlier claimed that the controversial people’s initiative for charter change gathered enough support from the public despite the Senate’s strong opposition against it.