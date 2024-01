LATEST

Quiapo Church is officially a national shrine

LOOK: Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula, with Fr. Rufino "Jun" Sescon, receives from Bishop Pablo David the official decree of establishment declaring the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene (Quiapo Church) as a National Shrine during a solemn declaration ceremony held inside the Quiapo Church on 29 January. | (Photos by Joey Sanchez Mendoza)