Poverty battle takes off

The Philippines is blessed with a First Family to love and behold, a symbol of unity as a nation.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. aims to eliminate the anomalous inequality between the rich and the poor in the country.

For the first time, under his administration, as initial financial support to the continuing national effort to eliminate poverty in the country, half a trillion pesos was allotted in the 2024 national budget to implement his program of dignified giving to the poor, including families and children in street situations, by providing them with a supportive and enabling environment capable of improving their social and economic status so they can participate and fulfill their fundamental rights.

The ultimate goal is to improve the quality of life of every Filipino family. This dream is not impossible to attain if only to eliminate the anomalous inequality between the rich and the poor in the country.

It is a matter for President Marcos “to declare the policies of the State to free people from poverty through policies that provide adequate social services, promote full employment, a rising standard of living, and improved quality of life for all” under Sections 9 and 21, Article II of the Constitution.

The President wants that anywhere they go in the country, the children of every family can walk with honor and dignity with his own.

When President Marcos assumed office on 30 June 2022 as the 17th president of the Republic of the Philippines, he brought with him to Malacañang Palace his wife and children as the Philippines’ First Family that Filipinos throughout the world could be proud of.

The Filipino nation and the world will surely keep their eyes on the new first lady, Liza Araneta-Marcos, and presidential sons Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro,” Joseph Simon and William Vincent “Vinny.”

Liza’s interest in continuing to be a mentor is a boon to the youth who are aspiring to be lawyers.

Liza taught law subjects in various schools in Iloilo and Luzon, including Central West Visayas University, Iloilo City, from 2022 to the present; Mariano Marcos State University, College of Law, Ilocos Norte, 2016-2020; St. Louis University, College of Law, Baguio City, 2014-2018; Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila, College of Law, Manila, 2010-2014; and Far Eastern University, College of Law, 1996-1998.

The President’s eldest son, Sandro, named after his late grandfather, has also entered the political field and has been elected Ilocos Norte’s first district representative.

Born on 7 March 1994 and raised in Laoag City, Sandro studied International Politics at the University of London and earned a master’s degree in development studies at the London School of Economics and Political Science.

The middle son, Joseph Simon, was born on 25 November 1995. He followed in the footsteps of his elder brother and studied in the United Kingdom, earning a degree in Business Administration and Management from Oxford Brookes University.

The youngest, Vinny, was born on 17 May 1997 and is working as a software engineer in Singapore. Like his brothers, Vinny studied in the UK, graduating from Oxford Brookes University.

Utilizing the huge investments raised domestically and internationally to fund massive infrastructure to improve physical and digital continuity — plus new talents to drive economic growth while boosting efficiency — will ensure the attainment by the President of his ultimate goal of developing the New Filipino, millions of whom are children and families in street situations who have risen from poverty to a better life through the President’s dignified giving or the National Pag-abot Program.

To ensure the attainment of his ultimate goal, the President can enforce his mandates under Section 17, Article IV of the Constitution.