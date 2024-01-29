PBBM underscores strong economic ties, 'people-to-people' connections with Vietnam during state visit

HANOI, VIETNAM – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation between the Philippines and Vietnam, highlighting economic ties and the strong "people-to-people" connections.

During his meeting with the Filipino Community here in Vietnam Monday evening, Marcos acknowledged Vietnam's economic growth and its potential to contribute to the Philippines' progress.

Hence, the Chief Executive called for active and sustainable partnerships in trade and investment with the Philippines as Vietnam is a rapidly emerging economy.

"We are here to strengthen further and enhance our cooperation for the benefit of our two nations," Marcos said in his speech.

Marcos highlighted the longstanding reliance on Vietnam for rice imports and expressed hope for increased domestic production in the future.

"Whenever we face shortages of rice in the Philippines, Vietnam is always our go-to source," he said. "I am proud to note that several notable Filipino brands have been present in the Vietnamese market for many years."

"Several notable Filipino brands have been present in the Vietnamese market for many years," Marcos noted, praising the positive contributions of Filipino businesses and professionals.

He expressed his hope for more investments and a continued strong commercial relationship.

Beyond economic ties, Marcos highlighted the "people-to-people connections" between the two countries, citing the contributions of Filipino professionals who helped rebuild Vietnam after the doi moi reforms.

"My visit to Vietnam today is a great opportunity to find more investments in this country, maintain our strong commercial relationship, and strengthen our political and security engagement in this part of Southeast Asia," Marcos said.

He expressed gratitude to the Filipino community in Vietnam for their hard work and dedication, saying they make his job easier due to the positive reputation they have built.

"You, the Filipinos here in Vietnam, are evidence of how close our nations are," Marcos Jr. stated. He acknowledged the role of Filipino engineers in Vietnam's infrastructure development under the doi moi program and commended those who have chosen to make Vietnam their home.

Marcos also expressed pride in Filipinos' positive reputation abroad, citing the praise he receives from world leaders for their "excellent, hardworking, and reliable" nature.

The President thanked the community for their hard work and dedication, which eases his job by promoting the Philippines' positive image.

Hence, Marcos said his administration committed to the government's continued efforts toward a better future for all Filipinos, acknowledging their sacrifices and aspirations.

"Thank you very much for your sacrifices that bring glory to our country," Marcos Jr. said, expressing his continued support for their dreams, which he considers his own.