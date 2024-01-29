Pasig distributes emergency go-bags

The Pasig City government is distributing 430,000 emergency go-bags to residents in a program that started yesterday, 29 January, to ensure emergency preparedness in the city.

In a weekly flag-raising ceremony, Mayor Vico Sotto said the mode of distribution of emergency go-bags will be house-to-house.

He reminded everyone that every Pasigueño has also a part to play in the city government’s pursuit of good governance.

Each emergency go-bag contains the following: flash light, glowstick, whistle, thermal blanket, heavy duty scissors, zip lock bag, sticker, magnet, Family Disaster Preparedness Booklet and a first aid kit (a hard case containing alcohol pads, povidone iodine, cotton balls, sterile gauze, medical tape, adhesive antiseptic strip, triangular bandage, elastic bandage).

Part of the family disaster preparedness booklet is a checklist of what else should be included by Pasigueño families in their emergency go bags such as clothes, food, documents. In the sticker, magnet, and booklet is a QR code which, when scanned, leads to an instructional video on the contents and how to use the contents of the emergency go-bag.

Sotto shared the other emergency preparedness projects in the city. For schools, students and other school stakeholders will have hard hats and whistles, with a 1:1 ratio (per chair in classrooms). For city government employees, there will also be employees go-bag.