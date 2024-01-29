PAF: Itogon forest fire reaches 12 hectares, water drops still ongoing

A wildfire has heavily affected 12 hectares of the forested area in Itogon, Benguet as of Monday, the Philippine Air Force said.

The PAF said it continues to perform water drops to contain the forest fire which raged since Wednesday, 26 January.

“Utilizing two Super Huey helicopters, personnel from the 505th Search and Rescue Group of the Philippine Air Force continue to battle the wildfire,” PAF spokesperson Col. Consuelo Castillo told reporters.

“Since Saturday morning, the helicopters, equipped with a Bambi bucket, have been performing water drops in an attempt to contain the fire,” she added.

Castillo said no casualties have so far been reported.

Furthermore, the Bureau of Fire Protection is currently investigating the cause of the fire, she added.