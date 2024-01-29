P8.2-B needed to solve flooding in Cebu City

Cebu City is now in dire need of P8.2 billion to solve the worst flooding problem based on the Unified Project Management Office - Flood Control Management Cluster (UPMO-FCMC) of the Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH-7).

UPMO-FCMC Engr. Earl Carlo Escanuela in an executive session revealed that the proposed plan includes the restoration of major waterways to their original specifications in terms of depth, width, and length.

Nine rivers were included in the plan, namely, Bulacao, Guadalupe, Hipodromo, Kinalumsan, Lahug, Linao, Parian, Subangdaku, and Tejero.

Twenty years ago or in 2004, the Cebu City Drainage Master Plan was formulated but only 20 percent so far has been implemented. DPWH-7 conducted in 2016 a Comprehensive Study for a Metro Cebu Integrated Flood and Drainage System.

Escanuela said implementation is ongoing on the projects, which include the improvements of the Lahug, Guadalupe, Kinalumsan, and Bulacao rivers.

The total amounts spent for each river are the following: Lahug with P575,320,000; Guadalupe with P700,696,000; Kinalumsan with P614,041,000; and Bulacao river with P1,220,872,000, totaling to P3,110,929,000.

Escanuela revealed that at least 18 projects remained under the P8.2 billion fund requirement which include the Drainage Main to Hipodromo River, Subangdaku River improvement, Hipodromo Creek improvement, Drainage Main to Lahug river, Drainage Main along highway to sea, Lahug-Tejero Diversion channel, Tejero Creek improvement, Pari-an Creek improvement, Drainage Main to Butuanon River, Drainage Main to Pari-an Creek, Linao River improvement, Drainage Main along highway, Drainage Main to Pari-an Creek, and Drainage Main along highway.

The projects include the widening, excavating, diverting, and other civil works on Cebu City's rivers.

The challenges that DPWH-UPMO were encroachments, both on private property and properties illegal to use, especially upstream in identified creeks.