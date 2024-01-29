P17.5-M machinery distributed to Zambales farmers

To further develop the country's farming processes through modern and timely technologies, the Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization distributed farm machinery valued at P17.5 million to Zambales farmers.

The distribution in 18 farming associations in the province of Iba is under the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund program from the Agriculture attached agency which aims to aid farmers in making their farming more efficient and productive.

"Our only request is that you take care of these machines so that you can use them for a long time, please continue to support our programs and we at the Department of Agriculture will also continue to support you as much as we can so that we can achieve our desired food sufficiency in the country," said Regional Technical Director for Operations Dr. Eduardo Lapuz Jr.

Moreover, the farmers-beneficiaries requested the government for the RCEF program's continuation as this is the last year of the machinery distribution, stressing that it will be a huge step in expanding the mechanization for the state's farming through new and up-to-date technologies.

Among others graced the ceremony were PhilMech Director III Joel Dator, and APCO Zambales Jan Exequiel Soriano.