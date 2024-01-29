OFW Lounge now open 24/7 to accommodate departing OFWs at NAIA Terminal 1

The new Overseas Filipino Workers Lounge located at the 4th level Pre-Departure Area of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 is now open 24/7 to accommodate departing OFWs while waiting for their flights.

The lounge was officially opened for all OFWs and seafarers starting on 12 January 2024, with a comfortable sofa, free snacks, free internet connection, a cellular phone charging station, and an assistance desk.

This initiative is a joint project of the OFW Partylist, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, the Department of Migrant Workers, and the Manila International Airport Authority.

According to OWWA, all departing OFWs and seafarers are welcome to stay in their lounge while waiting for their boarding time. Most of them stayed at the lounge for about 20 to 30 minutes.

Lorjaln delos Santos, a seafarer bound for China on board Philippine Airlines, said, “Maganda at Mukhang Pang Mayaman upon seeing the lounge.