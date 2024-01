LATEST

Marcos arrives in Vietnam for state visit

LOOK: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos arrive at the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, Vietnam on Monday, 29 January 2024. President Marcos Jr. will engage with key Vietnamese officials in discussions about maritime, agriculture and food security, and meet with the Filipino community during his two-day state visit to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. | (Photos by KJ ROSALES/PPA POOL)