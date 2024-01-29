Honasan urges unity among bickering factions

Former senator Gringo Honasan released a statement referring to the increasingly fractious accusations hurled by the Dutertes and the Marcoses at each other, and appealed to them to to stave off their more selfish interests for the common good.

He said while he has stood in the presidential palace both as a rebel and an attacker, it was always driven by his conscience rather than "adventurism". Love of country has always been foremost on his mind whether as a soldier, a public servant and an ordinary citizen.

"I appeal to our leaders to show sobriety and the utmost level of patriotism and statesmanship for the sake of our children, who always look up to us as examples of political unity," Honasan wrote.

He then urged both leaders to find the time to engage in dialogue even briefly, and to hash out the issues plaguing their sides, but to always put the country at the forefront. "Naniniwala ako na lahat tayo’y may kakayahang iwasan ang mga panganib ng digmaan o hidwaan at ang mga pinsalang dulot ng pagkakawatak-watak ng ating bansa."

He then reiterated his love for the country and its people, and how he has never been afraid to lay down his life for this cause, as he had shown in the past. He isn't afraid to do this again. "Titindigan ko ito kung ang nakararaming kabababayan natin ang patuloy na magdurusa sa gitna ng tensyong politikal sa pagitan ng tinitingnan pa naman nating mga national leaders," said Honasan.