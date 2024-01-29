Friend reveals Kim and Jericho have been separated since 2019

A friend and godfather to the couple, fashion entrepreneur Ricco Ocampo, confirmed to ABS-CBN that Kim and Jericho have been separated since 2019. From all accounts, and from how they have comported themselves in public, the split appears to be amicable.

They even attended the return of the ABS-CBN ball last year together.

Kim and Jericho still comment on each other's posts and appear to be friendly. It was only last year that netizens noticed the two were no longer appearing on each other's Instagram feed.

The buzz online grew louder but neither of them have outrightly denied or confirmed the rumors of their split.

The separation also escaped notice as the couple stayed in the United States for a long time pursuing filmmaking and acting.