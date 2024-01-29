Expo 2024 boosts dive spots—DoT

The Department of Tourism announced the much-anticipated return of the Philippine International Dive Expo, taking place from 23 to 25 February 2024, at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

Dubbed as the country’s largest platform for the diving community, PHIDEX serves as a one-stop shop for all things diving, featuring business-to-business meetings, a dedicated Dive Conference, and post-event familiarization tours.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco, a certified diver herself, expressed her excitement about PHIDEX’s comeback, especially in light of the Philippines’ recent achievements in the diving industry.

Recognized excellence

The Philippines was recently hailed as the World’s Leading Dive Destination by the World Travel Awards, solidifying its position as a premier diving haven. Additionally, the country bagged its fifth consecutive win as Asia’s Leading Dive Destination, showcasing the collective efforts of stakeholders in preserving and promoting the local diving industry.

“The PHIDEX is a testament to the Department’s commitment to strengthening the country’s diving portfolio,” said Secretary Frasco. “We aim to leverage our vast marine resources and diverse underwater landscapes to make the Philippines a top choice for diving enthusiasts worldwide.”

Themed “Heart of Asia’s Diving: Collaboration for the Ocean Community,” PHIDEX 2024 will highlight the Philippines’ unique offerings for divers of all levels. The event will provide a platform for stakeholders to connect, network, and generate investments, while also promoting sustainable practices for ocean tourism.

Secretary Frasco emphasized the importance of diving as a key driver of tourism in the Philippines. The DoT has launched various successful dive-related initiatives across the country, including the Anilao Underwater Shootout, the DIVE7 Festival series, and the Philippine Tourism Dive Dialogue.

Unveiling the underwater wonders

The exhibition component of PHIDEX 2024 will be co-organized by the DOT and Underwater 360, the organizer of the renowned Asia Dive Expo. Over 100 exhibitors, including dive resorts, training agencies, equipment manufacturers, and conservation groups, are expected to participate, showcasing the best the diving industry has to offer.

With its focus on collaboration, knowledge sharing, and sustainable practices, PHIDEX 2024 is poised to further propel the Philippines’ position as a leading diving destination in Asia and beyond. The event promises to be an immersive experience for divers, industry professionals, and anyone with a passion for exploring the underwater world.