DPWH airs support for 'Bagong Pilipinas' brand

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Monday said it fully supports the "Bagong Pilipinas" brand of governance which held a kick-off rally at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on Sunday, 28 January.

DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan committed to "continuously steer the DPWH in fulfilling its mandate as the infrastructure arm of the Philippines government."

"With a system in place, this administration vows to deliver much-needed infrastructure facilities, for a more prosperous 'Bagong Pilipinas' in the years ahead," Bonoan said.

In response to the order of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., Bonoan said that top priorities are the construction and maintenance of roads for improved accessibility, the building of more flood control structures to strengthen the protection of communities susceptible to inundation, and the opening of more bridges to promote inter-island connectivity.

Bonoan affirmed that DPWH's "Build, Better, More" program is "right on track" with thousands of project accomplishments now serving millions across the country.

From July 2022 to November 2023, the DPWH was able to complete the construction, repair, maintenance, upgrading, and widening of a total of 7,715 kilometers of roads, 969 bridges, 2,410 flood control projects, 6,439 rainwater collector system, 389 kilometers of farm-to-market roads, 12 kilometers of farm-to-mill roads, and 5116 classrooms.

To ensure faster completion of projects, DPWH has further improved its system by implementing various strategies in all stages of project implementation.

DPWH now utilizes digital applications for planning, design, procurement, and contract management; has increased the limits of delegated authority of Regional Offices and District Engineering Offices for faster approval of detailed engineering designs, plans, program of works, and approved budget for the contract; and conducted advance procurement activities for all projects to save time and ensure immediate commencement of projects right after the approval of the General Appropriations Act.