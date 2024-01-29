Comelec suspends all proceedings regarding People's Initiative

The Commission on Elections on Monday suspended all the proceedings regarding the People's Initiative.

At a news conference, Comelec Chairperson George Garcia announced that the Comelec en banc unanimously voted for the suspension of Comelec Resolution No. 10650 which covers the guidelines for people's initiative.

Garcia said the "indefinite" suspension covers all processes, including the acceptance of signature sheets by the local Comelec offices.

"We honestly believe, base po sa aming initial assessment, na kinakailangan naming i-review, i-enhance, dagdagan yung aming existing IRR o implementing rules and regulations concerning the people's initiative dahil sa ating palagay, may mga bagay doon na kulang at wala doon sa guidelines (We honestly believe, based on our initial assessment, that we need to review, enhance, add to our existing IRR or implementing rules and regulations concerning the people's initiatives because, in our opinion, there are things that are lacking and that are not there in the guidelines)," Garcia said.

"Kailangan po ito para maiwasan ang problema, kaguluhan, at hindi pagkakaunawaan doon sa interpretasyon ng probitions ng ating mga rules (We need to do this to avoid problems, disturbances, and misunderstandings in the interpretation of the prohibitions of our rules)," he added.

Garcia said the suspension would be until the Comelec came up with the enhanced and revised rule of the People's Initiative.

The Comelec has so far received signatures from 1,072 municipalities and cities as of 26 January.