Comelec puts cha-cha measure on backburner

The Commission on Elections on Monday suspended all proceedings related to the People’s Initiative allegedly being spearheaded by the House of Representatives.

Comelec chairperson George Garcia said in a press briefing that the poll body, sitting en banc, voted unanimously to suspend Comelec Resolution 10650 covering guidelines for a People’s Initiative.

Garcia said the “indefinite” suspension covers all processes, including the acceptance of signature sheets by the local Comelec offices.

“We honestly believe, based on our initial assessment, that we need to review, enhance, add to our existing IRR, or implementing rules and regulations, concerning the People’s Initiative because, in our opinion, there are things that are lacking and that are not in the guidelines,” Garcia said.

“We need to do this to avoid problems, disturbances, and misunderstandings in the interpretation of the prohibitions of our rules,” he added.

Garcia said the suspension would be until the Comelec comes up with the enhanced and revised rules on the conduct of a People’s Initiative.

The Comelec had received signatures from 1,072 municipalities and cities as of 26 January.

Imee alleges bribery

The signatures for a People’s Initiative to amend the 1987 Constitution had been collected allegedly through bribes, according to Senator Imee Marcos, who squarely blamed House Speaker Martin Romualdez for the fiasco.

Senator Marcos urged Romualdez, her cousin, to attend today’s Senate hearing on the People’s Initiative “to clear his name” over allegations that he was the driving force behind it, allegedly to extend the congressmen’s hold on power.

Romualdez has denied pushing for or funding the PI.

Meanwhile, Senator Nancy Binay welcomed the Comelec’s move, citing the need for vigilance against those advocating to amend the Constitution by forcing the Senate to vote with the House of Representatives as one body.

“For the past weeks, we witnessed how they advocated for this fake people’s initiative,” she said in Filipino.

“Remain watchful and don’t be fooled,” she added.