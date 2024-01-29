CNN Phl to stop airing on 31 Jan 2024

News organization CNN Philippines finally announced that it will stop airing on the last day of January 2024.

“CNN PHILIPPINES will discontinue operations on all media platforms effective Wednesday, 31 January 2024,” the network said in its Meta (Facebook) post on Monday, 29 January.

In a separate Facebook post, EJ Gomez, a reporter for CNN Philippines, posted a video while she was clearing her desk and bidding goodbye. She was hired in April 2023 by CNN Philippines.

Further, the company said in its post, "A trusted source of news and information, CNN Philippines is accessible on free-to-air TV, Cable and Digital Platforms.”

“To our staff, we thank you for your commitment and dedication. To our partners, including CNN Worldwide/Turner Broadcasting Corporation, we are grateful for your support. And to our viewers, our sincerest gratitude for your loyalty and trust over the past 9 years,” the company statement read.

“Turning the final page of the CNN Philippines newsroom's story. We are forever grateful for the stories we've shared, the audience we've served, and to our dedicated team for their commitment to uphold the values of truth, accuracy, fairness, and accountability. Thank you for the privilege to tell the story of the Filipino,” the caption for the post further stated.

According to its financial statements, CNN disclosed that it incurred a net loss of P239.7 million in 2022 and P231.4 million in 2021.