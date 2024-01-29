Cebu City seeks flood mitigation funding

Cebu City is in dire need of P8.2 billion to solve the worst flooding problem in the city, according to the Unified Project Management Office-Flood Control Management Cluster of the Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas.

UPMO-FCMC Engr. Earl Carlo Escanuela disclosed in an executive session with the local government of Cebu City that the proposed funding will push the plan which includes the restoration of major waterways to their original specifications in terms of depth, width and length.

Nine rivers were included in the plan — Bulacao, Guadalupe, Hipodromo, Kinalumsan, Lahug, Linao, Parian, Subangdaku and Tejero.

In 2004, the Cebu City Drainage Master Plan was formulated but only 20 percent so far has been implemented and in 2016, the DPWH-7 conducted a Comprehensive Study for a Metro Cebu Integrated Flood and Drainage System.

Escanuela said implementation is ongoing on the projects which include the improvements of the Lahug, Guadalupe, Kinalumsan and Bulacao rivers.

The total amounts spent for each river are Lahug with P575,320,000; Guadalupe with P700,696,000; Kinalumsan with P614,041,000; and Bulacao river with P1,220,872,000, which has a total of P3,110,929,000.

Escanuela revealed that at least 18 projects remained under the P8.2-billion fund requirement which include the Drainage Main to Hipodromo River, Subangdaku River improvement, Hipodromo Creek improvement, Drainage Main to Lahug river, Drainage Main along highway to Sea, Lahug-Tejero Diversion channel, Tejero Creek improvement, Pari-an Creek improvement, Drainage Main to Butuanon River, Drainage Main to Pari-an Creek, Linao River improvement, Drainage Main along highway, Drainage Main to Pari-an Creek, and Drainage Main along highway.