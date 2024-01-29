LATEST

Call for LTO, LTFRB not to expand moto-taxi pilot study

LOOK: Utility Vehicle Express operator Raphael "Alpha" Martinez, together with lawyers Gerald Tristan Villaroman and Leonido Pulido, holds the petition papers to be filed for an injunction against the LTO, LTFRB and the Motorcycle Taxi Technical Working Group to enjoin said agencies from further expanding the MC Taxi Pilot Study into more geographic areas and involving more players, during a press conference in Mandaluyong City on Monday, 29 January. According to the petitioners, the continued expansion of the MC Taxi Pilot Study will cause "grave, irreparable and unquantifiable injury" to them as PUV operators. They worry that the actions of the transport officials will further create a negative impact on their livelihood. | (Photos by Analy Labor)