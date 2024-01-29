Baguio chills again at 12.8°C

BAGUIO CITY — Residents and visitors dress in layers for the frigid temperature in the city. As of 5:00 a.m. on 14 January 2024, the Baguio station of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) recorded the lowest temperature here at 12.8 degrees Celsius, with the highest temperature expected to reach 22.8°C later in the day.

The cold temperature is expected to be felt until February. The drop in temperature being experienced by Baguio City, municipalities of Benguet, and other areas is due to the northeast monsoon or “amihan” where the winds bring the coldness of Siberia.

The coldness of the temperature causes frost that covers vegetable plants in some gardens of Benguet, especially in the municipality of Atok. Such is also present in some farmlands and different parts of Mountain Province and other places in the Cordillera Region.

Health authorities are advising the public to stay warm by wearing thick clothes.