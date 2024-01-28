Witness the evolution of BTS in virtual reality exhibit

Together with The Fact Music Awards, Araneta City is getting borahae-fied with the B☆VERSE BTS, Singing the Stars VR Exhibition

— the first in Manila and only in the City of Firsts.

B☆VERSE is an exhibit that will allow ARMYs to witness the evolution of BTS as a group and as individual stars in VR. The exhibit, which had been launched previously in Malaysia, Japan and Thailand, is now set to be held starting 17 May to 15 August at Level 4 of the New Gateway Mall 2.

PH ARMYs will be treated to an immersive exhibit experience, starting with a VR Room that vividly recreates BTS’ iconic TMA stages from 2021 to 2022. ARMYs who enjoyed BTS’ individual concepts for their album BE or their photo-folio projects can look forward to the Seven Planets showcase, which feature themed rooms complete with photos and videos of each BTS member.

Additionally, ARMYs will experience dazzling moments symbolizing the unique connection between BTS and their fans through a mapping show and have the chance to explore the past winners of The Fact Music Awards from 2020 to 2022.

Catch the official teaser for the exhibit today, 29 January, which will be played on LEDs all around Araneta City. ARMYs can also check B☆VERSE Manila’s official social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, X and TikTok for more details.

Tickets will be available soon on Ticketnet Online.