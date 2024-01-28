Veggie farmers soon to see cold storage facilities in Taguig

Vegetable farmers and traders will soon see the realization of cold storage facilities, as planned by the Department of Agriculture (DA), that may be a big help to the crisis brought by oversupply of vegetable crops.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr, in his visit to the Benguet Agri-Pinoy Trading Center (BAPTC) and other places in La Trinidad, Benguet, recently said the DA will initiate the construction of cold storage facilities and vegetable trading areas in Taguig City. This is to address problems caused by the over production of highland vegetable crops from the province of Benguet and the whole of Cordillera Region.

According to Laurel, such will be much beneficial to the farmers, farmers'cooperatives, and associations. He said that the farmers and traders can deliver directly their vegetable produce at the cold storage facilities and trading areas in Taguig. He added that the marketing system will also be improved through the said facilities.

Meanwhile, the DA led by Laurel turned-over P115.46 million-worth of its farm, fisheries equipment, and supplies which aimed to boost food production and sustainability in the Cordillera region. These are the recirculating dryer from the Philippine Center for Postharvest Development Mechanization for 10 farmer's cooperatives and associations; multi-cultivators from High-Value Crop Development Program; vegetable seeds, ameliorant, and high-density polyethylene pipes for rice farmers who were affected by Typhoon Egay; and six irrigation projects worth P41 million for the region

The turn-over ceremony was held at the Agricultural Training Institute - National Training Center of Department of Agriculture in Benguet State University (BSU).