Transformative opportunities for a new batch of Aboitiz Foundation scholars

At a memorandum of agreement signing held on 15 January, AF president Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar and chief operating officer Mardi Mapa-Suplido signed the MoAs together with the newest batch of Aboitiz scholars and their parents.

The scholarship program aims to provide educational opportunities to deserving students by providing financial assistance and supporting their overall growth and development through learning sessions and internships.

“With immense pride and enduring hope, we welcome this new generation of future leaders. Their promise and potential assure me that our greatest, most purposeful chapters lie ahead,” Hontiveros-Malvar said.

This year’s batch of 10 scholars brings the total program beneficiaries to over 180 students. Scholars receive comprehensive support — from yearly tuition fees and monthly allowance to academic excellence incentives and board review fees.

Heleina Marei Ong, an Industrial Engineering beneficiary, said of her scholarship: “I hold in high regard the significance of the scholarship bestowed upon me by the Aboitiz Foundation, recognizing it not just as a financial support but as a catalyst for transformation and achievement.”

The Aboitiz Group Scholarship Program establishes a significant standard for private sector efforts that promote fair access to education, ethical leadership and sustainable development of human resources. The ACSP aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4 by promoting accessible and fair quality education while advocating for continuous learning opportunities for everyone.