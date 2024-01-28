Tondo chairperson assaulted

At least four individuals — including three women — landed behind bars after allegedly assaulting a village chief at V. Serrano Street in Tondo, Manila early Sunday.

Authorities identified the suspects as Rica Mae Tubang, Denice Ondevilla, Richmond Carl Valenzuela and Richelle Mae Valenzuela, who were nabbed after the barangay chairperson of Barangay 158, Zone 14 identified as Aurea Marie Fernandez filed a complaint.

Initial investigations disclosed that the village chief and her niece were on their way home when they passed the group who were drinking liquor at the time.

Fernandez said that one of the suspect approached them and confronted her over a group chat discussion which later turned into a heated argument.

It was then followed by physical confrontation, where the three suspects interfered and shouted invectives at the victim.

The village chief said that she tried to hold her ground but the group continued with their tirades. After she was able to leave the scene, she immediately went to the Tayuman Police Community Precinct to lodge a complaint and which led to the arrest of the suspects.

The four are set to be charged with Direct Assault, Physical Injuries, Alarm and Scandal and violation of Drinking in Public Places at the Manila City Prosecutors Office.