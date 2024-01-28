Sharon Cuneta on potential Hollywood project: ‘Thinking hard and praying pa’

After a successful reunion concert and Metro Manila Film Festival tearjerker movie in 2023, it seems like there is so much more in store for the megastar this year.

Sharon Cuneta shared several screenshots of conversations with her US management across her social media pages on 26 January, including an upcoming “undisclosed project” in the United States.

“From my U.S. management. I think I wanna do this! But waiting for my scheds pa here. Pag natuloy ito hay salamat malalayo ako ng konting tagal sa Pilipinas sama ko pamilya ko! Thinking hard and praying pa,” Cuneta said.

Based on the screenshots, the taping will start in Los Angeles, California, in May and will last until the end of the year. Hence, she was asked about possible schedule conflicts, and her US management is handling it.

Moreover, the 58-year-old singer-actress also teased that she has more upcoming projects planned out for this year.

“I have a movie that is supposed to start filming soon, plus a concert tour — solo or not doesn’t matter to me,” she said. “I want this but I have previous commitments. Let’s see…”

Following the series of posts, supporters sent their best wishes to the Megastar on Facebook.

With a decades-long career, the Megastar continues to shine in a cutthroat industry.

The multi-award-winning actress and singer dominated the industry with a string of blockbuster films and record-breaking songs. Her most popular songs are “Bituing Walang Ningning,” “Mr. DJ” and “Maging Sino Ka Man,” while some of her acclaimed films Maging Sino Ka Man (1991), Madrasta (1996), Crying Ladies (2003), Caregiver (2008) and Unexpectedly Yours (2017).

‘From my U.S. management. I think I wanna do this!’

Cuneta finished three sold-out concerts in November with her ex-husband Gabby Concepcion. Their collaborative concert Dear Heart, which took place at the MOA Arena, Okada Manila and the Nustar Convention in Cebu, was Cuneta and Concepcion’s first project in over 40 years since they starred in the 1981 romance-drama film Dear Heart.

Moreover, Cuneta starred as a single mother in the MMFF entry Family of Two (A Mother and Son Story) with Alden Richards, her first MMFF appearance after 14 years since Mano Po 6: A Mother’s Love in 2009.