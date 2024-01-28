Searching for jobs or the ideal applicant? This app promises results

Jobyoda’s innovative app harnesses cutting-edge technology to seamlessly connect recruiters with their ideal job candidates, thus empowering both job seekers and recruiters by streamlining the process of getting the right matches for the job market.

In this way, Jobyoda is not just a job search platform. It has become a transformative force in the lives of many over the past four years who have embraced its innovative approach to recruitment.

Jobyoda’s innovative features include:

GPS-enabled job postings. In a bid to enhance convenience and reduce commuting times, Jobyoda’s GPS-enabled job postings connect job seekers with opportunities in their vicinity, making job hunting easier. This also aligns with modern sustainability goals by minimizing environmental footprints.

Jobyoda Live: Virtual hiring events, career webinars and virtual open houses foster closer connections between job seekers and employers, offering a dynamic and interactive job search experience.

Direct recruiter chat: This feature offers a personalized and immediate connection between recruiter and job applicant that was previously lacking in the job search process, making the process more personal and user-centric.

CallYoda. CallYoda enhances communication quality and improves the overall candidate experience.

Intellimatch. This AI-driven smart-candidate matching feature ensures precise job matching, increasing job seekers’ chances of finding the right position while reducing recruiters’ efforts to find the right candidate, thus this significantly enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of the job search process.

Jobyoda’s app has garnered impressive user ratings, with a 4.6-star rating on Google Play and a 4.8-star rating on the Apple App Store. It now has 1.5 million users who find in the platform a catalyst for their dreams and opportunities coming true.