Resign, Baste urges BBM

Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte told President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday to resign during a so-called leaders’ forum held at the Duterte clan’s political turf.

“Mr. President, if you don’t have love and aspirations for your country, resign,” the mayor said, accusing the President of being lazy and lacking compassion for Filipinos.

Duterte said Marcos “has not done anything to fix things” for more than a year now.

The mayor’s sister, Vice President Sara Duterte, was at the Quirino Grandstand Sunday to help the President launch the Bagong Pilipinas movement.

She said that the agency she concurrently heads, the Department of Education, is one with the Marcos administration in building a new Philippines.

“The contribution of DepEd is in the poverty alleviation sector, and we are the ones shaping the youth and students to be resilient,” the Vice President said during the rally.

However, VP Duterte said she supports the rally held in Davao against initiatives to amend the Constitution. Noticeably present in the Davao rally was Mr. Marcos’ erstwhile executive secretary, Vic Rodriguez.

“It is important for us to see and understand the danger that looms over us once we completely surrender our Constitution to the hands of individuals with personal and political interests,” she said in a statement.