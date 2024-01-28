‘Relax,’ Imee tells Martin

Senator Imee Marcos on Sunday urged his cousin, Speaker Martin Romualdez, to preserve his energy for the scheduled Senate hearing into the signature drive for a People’s Initiative that allegedly involved the use of public funds.

“Relax for a while. They are very defensive. Our hearing is on Tuesday,” Senator Marcos said in a radio interview when asked about her reaction to Romualdez’s denial of participation in the initiative.

Senator Marcos claimed that Romualdez was the person behind the funding, including the timeline for the People’s Initiative, which the senators are opposing.

“Definitely, it was his office that offered P20 million for each district. Definitely, the very attenuated timeline, which suggested that it should be finished by 9 July, also came from his office,” she said.

Responding to Senator Marcos’ allegations against him, Romualdez stressed that his cousin’s claims are “baseless,” challenging her to prove them in court.

“That is baseless. I might talk to her instead. Maybe she is gossiping or listening to gossipmongers. I’d like her to prove it, and she has the proper means and ways. She can go to whatever court or agency,” he said.

‘Mad already’

Senator Marcos has filed a Senate resolution to investigate the alleged pay-offs and misinterpretations in the signature campaign for the People’s Initiative. The Senate hearing, which she would steer, is set for tomorrow, 30 January.

While she acknowledged the concept of interparliamentary courtesy, Senator Marcos said Romualdez is welcome to take part in the hearing if he wants to clear his name.

“If there is a chance to protect yourself, then come over because you are already mad and resorting to insults. That doesn’t look good. It would be better to resolve this calmly as we have completed evidence to support it,” she said.

Senator Marcos expressed confidence that the alleged pay-offs for the People’s Initiative would be proven true in the hearing but noted that witnesses, including public officials, are afraid of the repercussions if they show up.

“They are all afraid because it might put them in danger, and lose all the funding for their projects. I am trying to find a way to protect them. At the same time, garner the evidence that we require,” she stressed.

“I am certain that we would be able to prove that there was bribery; the problem is who ordered it,” she added.

Meanwhile, Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero showed a “receipt” to prove that members of the House of Representatives led the initiative that aims to propose changes in the modes to amend the Constitution.

In a social media post, Escudero released a video taken on 11 December 2023 during the Philippine Economic Briefing in the province of Iloilo where Romualdez announced the lower chamber’s plan to amend the charter through the People’s Initiative.

“How can Speaker Romualdez deny he is not behind this ‘pekeng initiative’ when he bragged about it last December and took credit for it?” Escudero said in a separate post on X, formerly Twitter.

“History has taught us that nothing good comes out from anything that begins with a lie,” he added.

Albay Rep. Joey Salceda came to the defense of Romualdez, saying he only imparted the House’s support for the People’s Initiative, which they perceived as a fundamental democratic process enshrined in the Constitution, during a public engagement in December 2023.

“It is crucial to understand that this support does not equate to direct participation or control by the House in the people’s initiative process,” Salceda pointed out.