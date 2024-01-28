RC Makati inks support for the Marikina Watershed Project

Floods caused by typhoons and heavy rains have long plagued Metro Manila, particularly in vulnerable areas like Marikina City. One major factor contributing to these floods is the degradation of the Marikina Watershed.

In a bid to address this issue and combat the effects of climate change, the Rotary Club of Makati has pledged its support for the Marikina Watershed Reforestation Project.

At a luncheon meeting on 16 January 2024, RC Makati president Bing Matoto signed a memorandum of agreement on behalf of the Club.

The agreement

The agreement was made with Past District Governor Joji Tan of RC Makati Dasmariñas, who serves as the convenor and chair emeritus of the Marikina Watershed Reforestation Project.

Also in attendance were George Kenneth Lee, the Country Director of the Church of Latter-Day Saint Charities-Philippines, and past president Ed Manda of RC Makati Central, who acts as the executive director of the Philippine Bamboo Foundation Inc.

Representing their respective clubs were president Alex Lopez for RC Makati F. Zobel, president Jo Sarmiento for RC Makati Dasmarinas, president John dela Cruz for RC Makati Buendia, and president Raffy Hernandez for RC Las Piñas.

The memorandum of agreement outlines the commitment to reforest the Marikina Watershed by planting 4,100 bamboo plants across 20 hectares of watershed area.

The initiative aims to restore the natural ecosystem of the watershed, which will aid in water regulation and reduce the risk of flooding in the area.

Generous Church

of Latter-Day Saints support

Tthe Church of Latter-Day Saints has generously supported the project with a P2 million donation over a two-year period.

The Philippine Bamboo Foundation Inc. will play a crucial role as implementing partner, providing support from growing the nursery to management of bamboos planted in the area during the four-to-five-year growing period.

RC Makati F. Zobel will lead the project as lead club, assuming overall responsibility for its success.

RC Makati will handle the finances and will have custody of the funds, ensuring transparency and accountability in the project's implementation.

Participating clubs

The other participating clubs, including RC Makati Dasmariñas, RC Makati Buendia, and RC Las Piñas, will be actively involved in the planning, implementation, and monitoring of the project.

RC Makati's commitment to the Marikina Watershed Project dates back to July 2020, during the term of past president Louie Aseoche. The club, along with other clubs in the district, initiated the project with a visit to the watershed, where propagules were planted and subsequently entrusted to community residents for proper care.

This collaboration between RC Makati and its partner organizations not only underscores the club's dedication to environmental sustainability but also aligns with Rotary's Areas of Focus, particularly in the realm of environmental protection.

By investing in the reforestation of the Marikina Watershed, RC Makati is making a significant contribution to the resilience of communities against the adverse effects of climate change.