PUP admission rush

LOOK: Around 29,000 high school students flocked to Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) in Sta. Mesa, Manila, to take the college entrance examination on Sunday, 28 January 2024. PUP has maintained its position as the top source of hireable employees among colleges and universities for two consecutive years, according to a new survey by an online job portal. Meanwhile, the University of the Philippines (UP) remains the most sought-after school among hirers. JobStreet reported that PUP retained its top position as the school “where most employers source their candidates”, according to 23% of respondents. Following closely are UP (9%) and De La Salle University (7%). | via Joey Sanchez Mendoza