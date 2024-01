LATEST

Protected Ramsar marsh

LOOK: A couple of black-winged stilts were sighted foraging in a wetland outside the protected area on the coast of Las Piñas on Sunday, 28 January 2024. Situated along the coastline of Las Piñas and Parañaque in Metro Manila, the Las Piñas-Parañaque Critical Habitat and Ecotourism Area (LPPCHEA), also known as the Las Piñas-Parañaque Wetland Park, is a protected area. The entire marsh has been declared a Ramsar site under the UNESCO Ramsar Convention. | via KING RODRIGUEZ