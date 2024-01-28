Pivoting to green living this 2024

Great things start from small beginnings. It’s the start of a new year, so why not start something great like going green with the help of SM Store?

Together with its supplier partners, customers and communities, SM Retail is championing the SM Green Movement. It is a collective effort toward green living, green culture and a green planet.

With the many brands of SM, one can start their green journey with a greener shopping experience through SM Green Finds, which offers products that are made from natural ingredients, promote local artisans and support community livelihoods.

Through the SM Green Finds initiative, it is easier for customers to choose products that consider the well-being of their communities and the planet every day.