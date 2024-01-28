Pivoting to green living this 2024

Great things start from small beginnings. It’s the start of a new year, so why not start something great like going green with the help of SM Store?
Together with its supplier partners, customers and communities, SM Retail is championing the SM Green Movement. It is a collective effort toward green living, green culture and a green planet.
With the many brands of SM, one can start their green journey with a greener shopping experience through SM Green Finds, which offers products that are made from natural ingredients, promote local artisans and support community livelihoods.
Through the SM Green Finds initiative, it is easier for customers to choose products that consider the well-being of their communities and the planet every day.
To begin one’s green journey with SM Store, start by creating a greener home with SM Home, which offers a wide variety of linens such as bedsheets and towels made of bamboo and Tencel fibers. One can also organize their homes with Kea baskets made of sustainable materials like abaca and buri.
ACE Express at the SM Store also offers a line of products for sustainable living. These products include LED lighting that saves energy, solar-powered products, bathroom fixtures that conserve water, non-toxic cleaning solutions, sustainably sourced gardening supplies, waste segregation bins and conventional products that use natural or recycled materials.
For one’s beauty regimen, SM Beauty carries a Clean Beauty line with better packaging and better ingredients. The products are mindfully created, made from natural ingredients and free from harsh chemicals. SM Beauty also promotes the sale of refill packs that allow not just more saving but less plastic usage.
Wardrobes can be refreshed sustainably with SM Fashion’s Green Finds collection, which has eco-friendly options including Repreve denim clothing made from recycled plastic and innerwear and accessories crafted from bamboo.
SM Green Finds makes green living easy for customers by promoting products that are eco-friendly, made from natural and local ingredients and supports local communities.
Look for the Green Finds label in the SM Store and make SM Store your destination for sustainable living.