LATEST

PBBM says to achieve 'Bagong Pilipinas' vision, gov't workers should not be lazy

LOOK: To achieve the vision of Bagong Pilipinas, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said government workers should not be lazy or dilly-dally. "Bawal ang tamad at makupad sa pamahalaan. Walang puwang ang mga mabagal at sagabal sa serbisyo publiko (Being lazy and slow is not acceptable in government. There is not place for them in public service)", he said. | NOEL PABALATE/PPA POOL